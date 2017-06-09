Verratti agent hints at Juventus move despite PSG's reluctance to sell

Marco Verratti's agent Donato Di Campli has suggested the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is keen on a move to Juventus.

The 24-year-old Verratti has a contract with PSG until 2021, but is continually being linked with a move elsewhere.

Clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juve have all been credited with an interest in signing the Italy international in recent months and his representative has now fuelled speculation that he could be on the move.

"I expect Juventus to do something special in the next transfer window," Di Campli told Tuttosport.

"PSG want to keep Verratti at all costs.

"But it is clear that money is not enough. Appeal is also needed and in the last four years or so PSG have not done enough to improve in that regard.

"Juventus are a much more attractive option because big players want to be at winning teams."

Verratti made 43 appearances in all competitions for PSG in 2016-17, but could not prevent them from being dethroned as Ligue 1 champions by Monaco, while Unai Emery's men crashed out of the Champions League in the round of 16 following a dramatic collapse against Barcelona.

Juventus, meanwhile, won the domestic double and reached the final of the Champions League for the second time in the past three seasons.