'We've got no cash, but think about it!' - Bundesliga side Hertha urge Ibrahimovic to sign

Sporting News
As transfer offers go, Hertha Berlin's attempt at luring Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the Bundesliga doesn't appear to be the most appealing.

'We've got no cash, but think about it!' - Bundesliga side Hertha urge Ibrahimovic to sign

Instead of the eye-watering amounts of money the enigmatic Swede would earn should he opt for a move to the MLS, or indeed an elite European club, Hertha have promised him... some great fans.

That's not all though. The capital club have offered Ibrahimovic, who struck 28 goals last season for United, an opportunity to lift the Bundesliga title. A slim chance, but a chance nonetheless.

Hertha have made it clear that there will not be any cash on the table, but have urged the forward to think about it.



Ibrahimovic is almost certainly going to be on the hunt for a new home in the coming months, with Jose Mourinho deciding his United side is better off without him.

It's unlikely we see him donning the blue and white of Hertha, though, unfortunately for them.

