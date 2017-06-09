New Zealand coach Steve Hansen believes doubt could start creeping into the British and Irish Lions' mindset if their results do not improve.

Lions must start winning - Hansen piles pressure on Gatland's men

Warren Gatland's side were unconvincing 13-7 winners over New Zealand Provincial Barbarians, before falling to a 22-16 loss against Super Rugby strugglers the Blues.

Next up is Saturday's clash with the Crusaders, who top the Super Rugby standings having won all 14 of their matches, and Hansen appeared to question the tourists' self-belief.

"Confidence is a big thing in sport. If you have got plenty of it, you can do anything," said the All Blacks coach.

"There is a fair bit on the line. At some point you have got to start winning or people are going to be saying, 'This isn't working'. That is the thing you have got to keep an eye on."

While Gatland has been keen to cite the positives of the tour so far, having been able to give many of his 41-man squad some valuable game time, Hansen is not anticipating anything groundbreaking against the Crusaders this weekend.

He added: "I wouldn't say I'm expecting that X-factor from what I've seen so far on the tour, although if you look back at what those players are doing for their home countries, there is plenty of it.

"You would expect an international team to beat a franchise team. And I've always said this is the best Lions side to come here.

"But the Crusaders are on a roll, full of confidence at the moment and full of All Blacks. The Lions probably don't have much confidence, because they still haven't got it together.

"Against the Blues there were guys out there still trying to find out who their mate is."

The first of the three Tests takes place in Auckland on June 24.