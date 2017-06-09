World Cup 2018: Mexico 3 Honduras 0 - Dominant hosts cruise

Mexico continued their dominance in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying with a 3-0 win over Honduras on Thursday.

Mexico 3 Honduras 0: Dominant hosts cruise

An Oswaldo Alanis header put the hosts in front at the Estadio Azteca, but they had to wait until the second half to seal their win.

Substitute Hirving Lozano and forward Raul Jimenez got on the scoresheet to keep Mexico unbeaten and top of the group.

They pulled five points clear at the top and have conceded just one goal in five games ahead of hosting the United States on Sunday.

Juan Carlos Osorio made four changes to the starting XI which enjoyed a win over the Republic of Ireland last time out.

Goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa started ahead of Rodolfo Cota, while Alanis, Luis Reyes and Giovani dos Santos replaced Hector Moreno, Jorge Hernandez and Jesus Gallardo.

That meant Mexico's all-time leading goalscorer and star Javier Hernandez also started on the bench.

Honduras also made numerous changes from their last outing – a 2-2 friendly draw with El Salvador last month – with veteran Maynor Figueroa among those returning.

The hosts dominated possession from the outset, although they struggled to create chances.

The opening goal came from a corner in the 34th minute.

Alanis got between two markers to head in Jonathan dos Santos' fine delivery for his third international goal.

It took until after the hour-mark for Mexico to truly take control.

Lozano, who came on for Giovani dos Santos, was played in behind by Hector Herrera and rounded goalkeeper Donis Escober before finishing.

The points were sealed by Jimenez, who finished in a one-on-one with Escober after Carlos Vela slid him through in the 66th minute.

They comfortably saw out their win, but are sure to face a tougher test when USA visit.