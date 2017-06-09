News

Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't the backup yet, Dirk Koetter says

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Will Ryan Fitzpatrick be the second-in-command quarterback for the Buccaneers? Not so fast, coach Dirk Koetter said.

"Not necessarily,” Koetter said to reporters on whether Fitzpatrick is guaranteed the backup position. “He’s got the experience factor, that’s for sure, but Ryan Griffin’s had a really good offseason. He’s throwing the ball tremendous.

"We’ll see how it plays out. We love Fitzpatrick’s experience. He’s been here three weeks where Griffin’s been here two-and-a-half years. That’s another good battle.”

Fitzpatrick signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Buccaneers last month after he was released from the Jets. Considering Fitzpatrick has 12 NFL seasons under his belt, it was assumed he would be behind Jameis Winston on the depth chart.


Griffin has barely been on the field during the regular season and has never thrown a touchdown. He has spent the past two seasons as Winston's backup.

It will be very interesting to see who suits up behind Winston when they travel to Miami to take on the Dolphins in their season opener.

