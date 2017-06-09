New Zealand and Bangladesh meet in Cardiff on Friday with a chance to move into Champions Trophy semi-final contention on the line.

New Zealand v Bangladesh: Everything you need to know

Though the Black Caps and the Tigers are yet to win in this year's competition - both sides have been handily beaten by hosts England - their respective washouts against Australia mean hope is not lost.

New Zealand appeared on course for victory against Australia before the weather struck, while Bangladesh will have been thankful for rain as they stared down the barrel of defeat to Steve Smith's men. The Welsh capital remains damp, but the forecast is promising for those wanting a result.

The Tigers and Black Caps have recent history, having played against each other in a pre-tournament series. Tom Latham hit scores of 54 and 84 in that tri-series but is yet to have a chance in this tournament.

Kane Williamson backed up his century against Australia with 87 against the hosts last time out, but the Kiwis' batting collapsed badly after the captain was dismissed. Bangladesh arguably possess the competition's form batsman, with Tamim Iqbal scoring 128 in the tournament-opener against England and 95 against the Aussies.

The left-hander will need to be on song again if Bangladesh are to oust the World Cup finalists.

Whoever wins this contest will quickly turn cheerleader for England - a win for Eoin Morgan's men against Australia would eliminate the World Cup-winners and take one of these teams through.

KEY PLAYERS:

New Zealand's potent batting must be backed up by the bowlers and Tim Southee has good form against Bangladesh, having taken more wickets than any team-mate when the Tigers visited the Black Caps for three ODIs last year.

Soumya Sarkar is a man under pressure, having failed to offer Tamim suitable assistance at the top of the order thus far. The opener made a first-ball duck against the Black Caps a few short weeks ago, but a 61 in his previous outing against New Zealand proves he can do better.



PROBABLE LINE-UPS:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.



LAST ODI MEETING:

The sides met in Dublin just last month in a tri-series which also featured Ireland. Against a much-changed Black Caps side, lacking Williamson, Guptill, Southee and Boult, Bangladesh snapped a five-game losing streak to the Kiwis as scores of 65 from Tamim and Sabbir Rahman helped wrap up a five-wicket win.



QUOTES:

"We cannot focus only on Williamson. They have some players like Guptill who can change the game. So we have to think all of their batters as a bowling group, and obviously our batters have to think about their batting group." - Tigers captain Mashrafe Mortaza spoke warily of trying to limit the Black Caps' in-form skipper.

"It is a bit disappointing. You would like to see the ball banana-ing around, especially at the top of the innings. I'm not too sure what you can put it down to. It's a good challenge to test your waters and see how you can get wickets in other ways." - Trent Boult discusses his struggle to find swing, or maybe a good fruit bowl, at the tournament so far.



OPTA STATS:

- Kane Williamson (1795) needs 93 more runs to go second in the list of most ODI runs scored as New Zealand skipper (currently Stephen Fleming top and Brendon McCullum in second).



- Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) comes into this match having posted scores of 50+ in each of his last three ODI innings (65, 128 & 95).