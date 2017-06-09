Odubel Herrera can talk beisbol, so what 'barriers' are there, really?

So I read Mike Schmidt's ridiculous "misrepresented" quote about Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera, the one in which Schmidt said Herrera can't become a cornerstone player or a vocal team leader because English is his second language.

My first response after the head shake was: "Dude, do you know how many Latino franchise players there are in the majors?" My second was: "Talking beisbol does the job just as well."

The point has been made repeatedly the past two days, but it needs to be made again: The "language barrier" — the dog whistle Schmidt blew in his interview — didn't prevent Herrera from leading the Phils with a 4.3 bWAR last season. It didn't stop management from betting big on him with a five-year, $30.5 million contract. Cornerstone players get such deals early in their careers.

It didn't stop him from becoming one of baseball's 25-and-under Latino stars, a group led by Manny Machado, Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor and Rougned Odor. Their talent and hard work speak for themselves.

Language barrier, Schimtty? Not in today's MLB. Herrera can receive guidance from dozens of Spanish-speaking people in the game, not least a guy Schmidt played with: Juan Samuel, who's now the Phils' third base coach. Samuel has been in the game for more than 35 years. You don't think he and Herrera have had conversations in Spanish about ball, about how to interact with teammates?

If Herrera doesn't want to heed Samuel, he can just talk to contemporaries. Players are much friendlier with each another now than they were in Schmidt's day, and that's particularly true of Spanish-speakers who share a national heritage.

Herrera played on Team Venezuela with Miguel Cabrera, Jose Altuve, Carlos Gonzalez, Victor Martinez, Salvador Perez, Odor and Phils teammate Freddy Galvis in the World Baseball Classic. I can't imagine him saying, "Nah, I've got it figured out" if they and others offered advice.

The 25-year-old Herrera will be giving his own advice soon. The Phillies are skewing younger; players like Jorge Alfaro, Nick Williams and Rhys Hoskins — a Latino, an African-American and a white player — are on their way. They'll look to Herrera to help them figure out things.

If Herrera has processed enough knowledge by then, he shouldn't have much trouble passing it on. English-speaking and Spanish-speaking players do play alongside each other in the minors. It's safe to assume both sides have figured out ways to communicate.

In fact, the toughest part of leadership nowadays might be managing the worldviews of men from the many different countries and territories that produce big leaguers. The Phillies' roster alone includes players from Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and Colombia in addition to the U.S. and Canada.

While Schmidt ties his tongue into knots, and while Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy rails against translators on the field and sees them as an affront to the "language of baseball," Herrera and other Latinos continue to put their stamp on the game.

Herrera might not turn into a franchise player, but the biggest reasons for that will be health and adaptability. Not being able to speak English perfectly won't be on the list. When he needs to make adjustments, he'll have all kinds of resources available, in multiple languages.