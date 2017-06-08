Calvin Johnson reportedly had to pay Lions much more than originally thought

When Calvin Johnson surprised the Lions by retiring in March of 2016, the team wanted him to pay back a portion of the $16 million signing bonus he received in 2012.

NFLPA records show Johnson returned $320,000 of his signing bonus to the Lions, but the actual amount might have been more than $1 million.

The Detroit Free Press cited a source who said Johnson wrote the Lions a check for at least $1 million as a reimbursement after retiring with four years remaining on the eight-year, $132 million deal he signed in 2012.

Neither the Lions nor Johnson commented on the report. Johnson did say last month he wasn't treated the way he "should have been treated on the way out."

When the two sides negotiated a settlement following his retirement, the Lions simply stated all matters related to Johnson's contract "were settled to the satisfaction of the parties."

Lions coach Jim Caldwell said a few days after Johnson's comments about being mistreated that it's important for the Lions to repair their relationship with Johnson.

"Maybe there’s a disagreement, a little different viewpoint, but the most important thing I think perhaps this whole thing will bring about a little bit more dialogue," Caldwell said. "Now, how long will that take? I’m not certain. I’m not putting any parameters on it, but I think there will probably be a little discussion, which I think will be a good thing."