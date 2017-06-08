Who is Lincoln Riley? Meet Bob Stoops' successor at Oklahoma

The stunning news Wednesday that Bob Stoops is stepping down after 18 seasons as Oklahoma's coach immediately thrust his successor into the spotlight.

Lincoln Riley, who just completed his second season as the Sooners' offensive coordinator, will step up and take over the top job.

While the 33-year-old Riley has been among the hottest up-and-coming names in the college coaching ranks the last few years, he's about to face scrutiny like he's never seen before. Here's a quick primer on the Sooners' new leader:

'Air Raid' background

Riley was born and raised in Lubbock and stayed home to attend Texas Tech. He played one season as a walk-on for the Red Raiders, serving as a down-the-depth-chart quarterback behind Kliff Kingsbury and others. Most important, he got firsthand exposure to coach Mike Leach's frenetic "Air Raid" offense, and he stuck around after graduating to serve as a student assistant before eventually being promoted to wide receivers coach. All told, he spent seven seasons on Leach's coaching staff, soaking in the principles of his pass-happy offense. Among his pupils in Lubbock were Michael Crabtree and Danny Amendola.

High-powered Pirates

After Leach got fired following the 2009 season, Riley took a job as East Carolina's offensive coordinator and saw the Pirates begin to post eye-popping numbers almost immediately. His five-year run in Greenville, N.C., produced the top five passing seasons in ECU history and helped make stars out of the likes of Justin Hardy. The former walk-on receiver finished his career as the all-time FBS leader in receptions with 387, and his 4,541 receiving yards rank third in history.

Sooners success

Riley was an immediate success when he stepped up to the big stage as Oklahoma's offensive coordinator for the 2015 season, earning the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Dede Westbrook were among eight Sooners offensive players to earn All-Big 12 honors, and those two only got better in 2016, placing third and fourth in Heisman Trophy voting. Oklahoma led the nation and set an FBS record in passing efficiency last season while rolling up 554.8 yards per game.

Positioned for a top job

Earlier this spring, the Oklahoma Board of Regents approved a new contract for Riley that made him one of the five highest-paid assistant coaches in the country, at $1.3 million per year — the first Sooners assistant to top the $1 million mark. There was little question at the time that deal was finalized that Riley would likely end up with a head coaching job at a Power 5 school before long. Turns out he won't even have to wait one more season.