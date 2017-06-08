Marcus Mariota and members of the Titans have made sure they were on hand to support the Predators as they battle to win their first Stanley Cup, but Mariota didn't participate in all the tomfoolery.

Marcus Mariota reveals why he didn't pound beers, hold catfish at Predators games

They appeared with the home crowd during Game 3 of Nashville's series against the Ducks, then later traveled to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals.

The Titans were seen chugging beers after a hearty toast during the Ducks game, and in Pittsburgh they got in on the catfish phenomena by holding up the slimy fish while slamming brews.

So why didn't Mariota drink a beer down or hold a catfish?

“I’ve never had a sip of alcohol,” Mariota said at the Tennessean Sports Awards on Tuesday, which brought about a round of applause.

As for the catfish?

“Well, a catfish is gross,” he said.

Fair enough.

In case you missed it, here is Mariota avoiding the shenanigans with his teammates.



Tennessee Titans offensive linemen crushing tallboys to fire up the crowd in Nashville





Go Preds. pic.twitter.com/v1sHACFVqo

— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 17, 2017

