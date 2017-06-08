We've seen the Cavs dig themselves out of a massive hole in the NBA Finals before, but staring down a 0-3 deficit against this Warriors team? Forget about it.

NBA Finals: Biggest deciding factors for Game 3 of Cavs vs. Warriors

That's what makes Wednesday night's Game 3 matchup (9 p.m. ET, ABC) so important. Only four teams in NBA history have won the NBA Finals after being down 0-2, and last year's Cavs became the only team to ever win the title after trailing 1-3.

MORE: Durant still chasing that No. 1 spot, even if it doesn't match your definition

Cleveland has confidence after completing a comeback in 2016, and knowing LeBron James still exists always helps. But this version of the Warriors provides a much different challenge, especially with Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant both healthy and playing at MVP levels.

So what happens in Game 3? Here are a few important factors that may end up deciding this contest — as well as the series.

Cavs: Manage LeBron's workload

James has largely been superhuman throughout his career, but even he has limits. James is 32 years old and has played more than 41,000 regular-season minutes and nearly 9,000 playoff minutes. He appeared to be visibly exhausted at times when he came to the bench, especially in the third quarter of Game 2. Averaging a triple-double and guarding one of the best scorers of all time can do that.

He dismissed any stamina issues when speaking to media members Wednesday, but James' numbers from the second half of Game 2 show he may have to save something for the reserve tank.

MORE: LeBron goes full Gregg Popovich on reporter after Game 2 loss

In the first half, all 13 of his shot attempts were the result of attacking the rim. In the second half, he only attacked the rim on three of his seven attempts. His average shot distance in the first half was 3.3 feet, but in the second half, his average shot distance moved back to 16.8 feet from the basket, per ESPN tracking stats. James has played nearly 40 minutes per game in the series so far, and the fast pace in Game 1 only increased in Game 2.

Taking LeBron off the court may feel like a basketball death sentence for Tyronn Lue, but any opportunities he has near the end of quarters to rest James must be taken. When James is on the floor, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and the rest of his teammates need to help handle the offensive burden. Other Cavs must accept the challenge of guarding Durant. Otherwise, James will see his productivity go down again, and the Warriors will finish off the Cavs with another third-quarter run.

Warriors: Be aggressive from the start

Golden State and Game 3s go together like oil and water. The Warriors have been the home team in all 12 of their playoff series under coach Steve Kerr, meaning that first road game has been a challenge. They are 5-6 in that stretch, including last year's finals blowout when the Cavs smacked the Warriors with a 33-16 first quarter on the way to a 120-90 victory.

MORE: Warriors legend Al Attles reflects on five-plus decades with franchise

"They just took it to us right from the beginning," Kerr said of Game 3 of the 2016 NBA Finals. "I remember our offense was pushed back to half court the first few possessions. They set a great tone. I think they went up big right away, and so we got to be ready for that initial force."

Golden State has captured a lead in the first quarter of Games 1 and 2 with great energy. Can they manufacture that same fire without the Oracle Arena crowd and avoid becoming complacent?

Cavs: Win minutes with Draymond Green off the floor

If the Cavs want to keep up with the Warriors, they need to take advantage when Golden State's best defensive player is on the bench. Green played less than 25 minutes in Game 2, down more than seven minutes from his regular-season average. But Cleveland couldn't take advantage.

Here is what it looks like for the series...



Cavs really, really need to win the minutes that Draymond is on the bench. So far, it’s, uh, not happening. pic.twitter.com/6OwC2jvrEK

— Erik Malinowski (@erikmal) June 6, 2017



You can see the dramatic difference in offensive rating when Green exits, but that's countered by the Cavs becoming much worse defensively. Part of that comes from the Warriors having multiple weapons and Durant becoming a small-ball weapon of mass destruction at center, but Cleveland needs to use these chances to close leads (or maybe take one) with offensive bursts.

Warriors: Don't fall asleep on Cavs' counters

In Game 1, Golden State expertly diagnosed many of Cleveland's offensive sets and got ahead of them by switching before screening actions took place. This nullified the Cavs' attempts to expose defenders like Curry and avoid Green and Durant in specific matchups.

However, the Cavs countered in Game 2 by lulling the Warriors to sleep and slipping some of those screens to catch them offguard. For instance, check out this slip by Love. On an earlier play, Love screened Kyle Korver's defender in an effort to give Korver an open 3-point look. Love doesn't even touch Korver's defender this time, and David West reacts too late to recover.

In Game 1, Richard Jefferson gave Zaza Pachulia trouble by flipping his on-ball screen for James at the last second, opening a lane for James to take Pachulia one-on-one.

These teams know each other so well at this point. You won't see Lue or Kerr surprise a defense with a brand new strategy. But these small counters and slips in an otherwise simple set can keep defenders off balance.

Cavs: Bring the help on defense

Remember that incredible sequence where it felt like Curry dribbled for a week until he finally got around James for a nifty layup? Check out where Irving was standing and see if you can find the man he was guarding.

Green is closer to the half-court line than the 3-point line. Irving is obviously not known for his defense, but there isn't so much as a swipe at the ball here.

As much as Golden State's shooting spreads the floor and forces the opposition to make brutal choices, Cleveland's help defenders must be conscious of individual matchups and spacing when deciding to help and recover. We saw what Curry's gravity can do to the Cavs in Game 1, but sometimes you have to remember the first rule on defense. Stop the ball.

Warriors: Feel the need for speed

Sporting News' Sean Deveney covered the pace of play issue in great detail here, but to put it succinctly, here's the problem: Cleveland is great in transition when the game is played fast, but the Warriors are better.

As Deveney noted, the Warriors were 40-5 in the regular season when playing at Game 1's pace and 7-0 at Game 2's pace. The Cavs are playing a brand of basketball the Warriors love, so Kerr should tell his team to keep that tempo sky-high. Create cross-matches in transition and take advantage of any two-on-one or three-on-two scenarios.

If the pace remains the same, there's a good chance the Warriors finish Game 3 only one win away from a title.