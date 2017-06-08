News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parker goes distance but no match for AJ
Kiwi Parker brave but can't match Joshua

One-stroke penalty: Padraig Harrington out after amateur hits him with swing

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Padraig Harrington can't catch a break.

One-stroke penalty: Padraig Harrington out after amateur hits him with swing

One-stroke penalty: Padraig Harrington out after amateur hits him with swing

Unfortunately what he did catch, after only recently returning from neck surgery, is an amateur's misguided swing, taking a club to his elbow Monday.



The Memphis Commercial Appeal reported Harrington required six deep stitches because, he said, the club hit him so flush that it cut into the bursa sac around the joint, forcing him out of this week's FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis.

Harrington's funny bone remained intact, however, as he tweeted Tuesday: “There’s no truth to the rumour it was the amateur’s best strike of the day.”



The incident at a clinic near Washington, D.C., however, was no laughing matter. Harrington, 45, said his first thought after being struck was that his elbow had been shattered. He said when he saw the blood, he rushed to apply ice and pressure against it.

Back To Top