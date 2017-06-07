Nwakaeme too expensive for Felda - Sathianathan

Dickson too expensive for Felda - Sathianathan

When met by the press following Felda United's 1-1 draw against Malaysia U22 at the Malaysian FA (FAM) headquarters in Kelana Jaya, the Fighters' head coach Bhaskaran R Sathianathan revealed that the club had made an approach for former Kelantan and Pahang striker Dickson Nwakaeme.

But according to him, nothing came out of it as the financial demands made by the Nigerian forward, who just finished the 2016/17 season with Angers in France's Ligue 1, is too high for the club, although he declined to reveal the actual figure.

"He's too expensive for Felda and we can't afford it, although he wants to return to playing in Malaysia," revealed the former Malaysia head coach.

However he has secured the service of former key man Thiago Augusto Fernandes, and a new defender; former Perth Glory man Dino Djulbic as Lebanon international Mootaz Jounaidi's replacement.

"We've signed Dino Djulbic as Mootaz' replacement, and tomorrow (Wednesday) we'll decide on Thiago's partner.

"But we need to do further checks on their backgrounds first," explained Sathianathan.

When asked by Goal about his target after making the new signings, the former Kelantan and ATM boss responded that his target is lofty.

"I always say it's top four (in the Super League). But for Malaysia Cup, I'd love to be in the final.

"I've taken my previous teams to the final four times, so why not? We'll go as far as possible," he said.