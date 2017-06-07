George Lebese has fuelled talk of a move away from Kaizer Chiefs by suggesting that he wouldn't mind to play for any team in the PSL for as long as he will be getting enough game time.

George Lebese sparks talk of Kaizer Chiefs exit

The 28-year-old found himself on the bench for the better part of the second half of the previous campaign despite fully recovering from a long-term injury that kept him out of action towards the end of last year.

He could only manage 25 appearances in all competitions for the Glamour Boys, but he hardly played the full 90 minutes when Steve Komphela decided to start him.

And the Mamelodi-born winger isn't entirely pleased with the amount of game time he has been getting under Komphela.

Lebese took to Twitter to express his frustration, and this could be the beginning of a long speculative transfer window over his future at Amakhosi.



All I wanna do is play football irregardless of what color tshirt I have on.

— GL_17 (@GeorgeLebese) June 7, 2017



Mamelodi Sundowns were reportedly keen on acquiring the services of Lebese over the last three seasons, but the player opted to renew his contract with Chiefs.

His current deal with the Soweto giants is running until June 2018, meaning anyone who wants to sign him should first approach the club.

With the cat now out of the bag that Lebese isn't happy with his situation at Chiefs, it remains to be seen whether or not the management will cash in on him by entertaining offers for his services before the expiry of his contract next year.