TRANSFER: Irfan signs another former charge at Felda

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Terengganu head coach Irfan Bakti Abu Salim has stepped up his mid-season signings, with the Premier League club unveiling three more new players on Wednesday.

The three new players are strikers Gabriel Davis Dos Santos from Brazil and Ridzuan Abdunloh from Felda United, and free agent goalkeeper Faizal Yusoff.

According to the announcement, 27-year old Gabriel last played for Clube Esportivo Lajeadense in his native country, while Faizal last played for the now-defunct FAM Cup side Sungai Ara FC.

Gabriel is expected to replace misfiring pre-season signing Argentinian forward Federico Falcone, while Faizal is a much-needed temporary replacement in the midst of the Turtles' injury crisis in the goalkeeping department.

Interestingly, 23-year old Ridzuan is the sixth Felda player to have rejoined their former boss at the East Coast side this season. Prior to his appointment by Terengganu this season, Irfan had led the Fighters from 2013 to 2016.



Ridzuan Abdunloh Pula's the sixth player Irfan Bakti's signed from Felda this season. https://t.co/wrNOr2wiJq

— Darren Goon (@Box_to_Box) June 7, 2017



MORE:

Two new signings on the horizon for the Turtles as Irfan bids goodbye to Turaev and Falcone



Meanwhile, local rivals T-Team FC have announced the return of midfielder Asrol Ibrahim from Terengganu. Asrol had earlier joined Terengganu from T-Team in the pre-season.