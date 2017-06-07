Baseball 'reject' makes history with epic four-homer game

Scooter Gennett has matched the MLB record for most home runs in one game with an incredible four-homer performance on Wednesday.

Baseball 'refect' makes history with epic four-homer game

Gennett finished with 10 RBIs as the Cincinnati Reds routed the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 13-1.

Gennett became just the 17th player in MLB history to homer four times in one game - and perhaps the least likely.

A scrappy second baseman, Gennett was unwanted earlier this season, the Reds claiming him off waivers from Milwaukee.

The 27-year-old began the night with just 38 career home runs, including three this season.

Gennett singled his first time up and then homered in four straight at-bats, including a grand slam.

He's the first Reds player to achieve the incredible feat and his 10 RBIs tied Cincinnati's club record.

MLB star Josh Hamilton was the previous player to hit four home runs in one game, for Texas against Baltimore in May 2012.