Nashville fans slammed for crazy $1500 bar tab

Their bar cheque went viral during Monday’s Game 4: $AU1500, featuring a staggering (and almost comical) 93 Coors Lights. (And one T-shirt, apparently.)

Nashville fans slammed for crazy AU$1500 bar tab

The quintet starting ordering single beers, and then realised the bar they were at, 'Rippy's Ribs', did them by the bucket.

Clearly, they're big Coors Light fans.

However not everyone who saw their bill online was impressed, with a huge torrent of abuse aimed towards them for their choice of beer.

That's a shit ton of money on Coors Lite. — Daniel (@UnSub_Dan) June 6, 2017

what's with all the light beer? drink real beer and you wouldn't need a 113 of them, lol! Impressive bill though, respect! — O.K. (@Big_O71) June 6, 2017

i like the one guy that saw over 100 beers of coors, bud, and miller lite and says, "Can i have one Yazoo Pale Ale please? — Sam Browning (@Sambo7262) June 6, 2017

thats 113 beers lol & i dont know what a Bomb Vegas, Vegas, Vegas, Vegas, Vegas is but hope this was awesome haha — Mike Batt (@OpenUpACanShow) June 6, 2017

“We got ragged on a bit for choosing Coors Light, but when you show up to a bar at 11am and expect to be there for 12 hours, you need a beer that’s perfect for that long slow burn and an IPA isn’t gonna do it," Justin Gray, one of the party said.

"Coors Light hit that perfect spot for us."

They estimated from the time they arrived to the time they settled up, each of them had 18 bottles of Coors.

Which, again, seems like a lot, if you’re not spiritually dedicated to a love of the Silver Bullet, like David Hudson who owes his life to the brew.

"Many years ago I fell into the Tennessee River with a soft sided cooler of Coors Light that I was wearing like a messenger bag, and I can’t swim very well," Hudson recalled.

"The cans of Coors Light were buoyant enough to float me back to the surface. How could I not [expletive] love Coors Light when it has saved my life on at least one occasion?"

Solid point.

As one might imagine in Nashville, on a Stanley Cup party night, things would get more surreal as the day wore on and they did.

Like the guy dressed like a catfish who walked into the bar. And the guy trying to offer Hudson U.S. Open tickets.

The sunburned bachelorettes. And the random drunk guy who sat with them, left, returned with a Predators shirt, and then was asked to leave by security before the game “as his liver wasn’t running like a finely tuned machine,” said Hudson.

They called him Paul. That’s his Blue Moon and Yazoo on the bill.

So as these puckheads gained temporary infamy for their beer intake, we had to know: Did it bug them at all that they didn’t break the century mark on the Coors Lights?

“It will haunt me forever,” said Hudson.

“I’m sad we didn’t round it out, for sure, but I’m more pissed that we ordered that round of tequila shots at the end,” said Gray.

But it was a day, and $AU1,500 in bar items, well-spent. They took part in a historic party for the Predators.

“I lived in Nashville the majority of my life, and I have never seen the city that electric,” said Hudson.

“Spending an afternoon with my best friends and watching the Preds win their first Stanley Cup game makes for one helluva great day.

"No matter where you looked you were surrounded by Predators’ gold and high-fiving fans.”

“I wouldn’t change a thing,” he said. “Except ordering seven more Coors Lights.”