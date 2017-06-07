Joe Mixon says he'll train with Adrian Peterson this summer

As Joe Mixon begins his transition from college football to the NFL, the former Oklahoma running back plans to train with one of the best players in Sooners history.

Mixon said Tuesday he will spend about two weeks training with Saints running back Adrian Peterson at Peterson's O Athletik health club in Houston.

"It'll be fun," Mixon told ESPN. "He's going to push me and I'll push him."

The Bengals rookie has long looked up to Peterson. He wore Peterson's No. 28 as a high school running back and followed in Peterson's footsteps by playing football at Oklahoma.

Because of their Oklahoma connection, Mixon and Peterson have developed a relationship over the last few years. Mixon said he's learned "certain points about the game" from Peterson.

Both have also dealt with off-field issues stemming from 2014 incidents. Mixon was suspended the entire 2014 season after punching a woman in the face during an argument at a Norman, Okla., eatery. Peterson was forced to sit out the 2014 NFL season after he was indicted on child abuse charges after using a switch to discipline his then-4-year-old son.

Peterson came back from his suspension to lead the NFL with 1,485 rushing yards in 2015. But he played in just three games last year for the Vikings because of a torn meniscus. The Vikings did not exercise the 2017 option on Peterson's contract and he signed with the Saints two days before the start of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Mixon, whose off-field concerns pushed him to the second round of the draft, believes Peterson can again bounce back from injury — just as Peterson did when he ran for 2,097 yards in 2012 to be the NFL's MVP after tearing his ACL late in the 2011 season.

"He always bounces back, from whatever, from anything," said Mixon, who ran for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final season for the Sooners. "I think he's going to have a breakout year again.

"That's a machine right there."

Mixon and Peterson are about the same size at 6-1, 220, and Mixon's on-field talent has never really been in question. What he might be able to gain the most by working out with Peterson is the advice Peterson could offer on how to deal with public scrutiny from NFL fans and media.