Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal has declared his intention to continue on with the Gunners after the club signed a possible replacement on Tuesday.

Monreal intends to fight for Arsenal place after Kolasinac signing

The 31-year-old has developed into a key member of Arsene Wenger's squad, making 35 Premier League appearances in the recently-completed season.

His place could come under threat in the 2017-18 campaign, however, with the club announcing the signing of left-back Sead Kolasinac from Schalke.

However, speaking to Noticias de Navarra , the Spain international has signalled his intent to continue on at the Emirates Stadium.

"I'm very happy at Arsenal and I feel important because Wenger has demonstrated his confidence in me," Monreal said.

"I have two years left on my contract with an option for a third year, and the idea is to continue here.

"I'm aware that football can change, but my head is in London. I'm playing and the idea is to continue."

This season Monreal, who arrived from Malaga in the 2012-13 season, experienced failure to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in his Arsenal tenure, with the Gunners finishing in fifth place.

Despite that rare failure, Monreal says the club have been encouraged by the end of the campaign, which included a 2-1 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

"We haven't achieved our goal of finishing in the top four, but we made up for it with victory in the FA Cup and we leave with good feelings."