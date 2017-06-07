Oscar De La Hoya has responded to Dana White's comments blasting "The Golden Boy" for criticizing the potential Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather bout as a "black eye" for boxing.

Oscar De La Hoya says he'll take 'high road' in battle with Dana White

De La Hoya's response came Monday when he announced the Sept. 16 fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. The fighter-turned-promoter was asked to respond to the UFC president, who called De La Hoya "two-faced" and "contradicting."

"My response is, I have to take the high road," De La Hoya, the owner of Golden Boy Promotions, said. "Obviously he says my fight sucks. I say the same thing (about Mayweather vs. McGregor). That fight is going to suck. It really is."

De La Hoya is not wrong in his assessment; the fight is a joke. But he shouldn't have pitched a few months ago a possible Alvarez vs. McGregor matchup. Since no one bought that idea, De La Hoya now wants to preach to the world that Mayweather vs. McGregor will ruin boxing like Mayweather's fight with Manny Pacquiao did in 2015. That, in turn, would also put Canelo vs. GGG in the boxing forefront.

Let's remember, though, that De La Hoya resisted making Canelo vs. GGG because there's a real possibility Alvarez could lose.

"McGregor is not a boxer and he's going up against the best boxer on the planet, in our generation, against Mayweather?" De La Hoya said. "And he's 0-0 and he thinks he's going to beat him? It's impossible. I couldn't beat him."

McGregor does think he will beat Mayweather. Will it happen? Highly unlikely.

De La Hoya's point is valid, but he should stop talking about a fight that hasn't even been made while he's presenting the biggest fight in the sport right now. All the chatter just makes the spotlight on Mayweather vs. McGregor brighter and puts less shine on his own fight. Let White say and do what he wants while you keep the focus on Canelo vs. GGG, Oscar.

