The Lions offensive line suffered a big blow this week.

Lions tackle Taylor Decker sidelined indefinitely after shoulder surgery

Starting left tackle Taylor Decker is out indefinitely after shoulder surgery Monday, the team announced. The surgery was needed after Decker was injured last week.

However, Lions coach Jim Caldwell said he didn't expect the recovery time to take up the entire 2017 season, even though he doesn't have a specific timetable for Decker's return.

Decker took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank "the best fans, friends, and family" for their concern.



Thanks to the best fans, friends, and family for the well wishes!

— Taylor Decker (@TDeck68) June 6, 2017



As for how the injury occurred, Caldwell remained evasive, saying "sometimes they are noncontact injuries. I didn't say this was one of them, but I'm just talking about it doesn't require that there's any force contact for that to happen."

Joe Dahl and Cornelius Lucas have taken turns at left tackle in Decker's absence. Chances are, one of them will start in Decker's place until he is fully healed.

"Just kind of the nature of our game," Caldwell said. "You've got to adjust. That's one of the things that I think our personnel office does a great job of, I think our players do a tremendous job of. We'll adjust and keep moving."

Decker was Detroit's first-round pick in the 2016 draft and started every game his rookie season. He was expected to have a big leadership role on the offensive line this season.