Bacsinszky denies Mladenovic first major semi-final on home soil

Timea Bacsinszky denied Kristina Mladenovic a first grand slam semi-final appearance on home soil, winning their weather-affected last-eight French Open encounter 6-4 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The players twice had to leave the court due to rain but Bacsinszky – in the final four for the second time – managed to see out the win amid fading light in the sodden French capital almost six hours after the first ball was hit.

Mladenovic overcame defending champion Garbine Muguruza in the previous round but unforced errors after a three-hour delay saw her surrender a break advantage in the second set.

Bacsinszky, seeded 30th, took her chance to get the job done in straight sets to avoid having to return on Wednesday, with Jelena Ostapenko up next on a day that sees both players celebrate their birthday.

The tricky winds caused swirling dust clouds that led to Mladenovic needing eye drops and saw 39 unforced errors between the two players in a messy opening set that lasted over an hour.

Mladenovic struggled from the off in the difficult conditions and a series of poor errors led to Bacsinszky breaking at the first opportunity.

The Frenchwoman settled and brought it back to serve on game four, only to immediately hand the break back from 40-0 up.

Bacsinszky again failed to fully capitalise as Mladenovic broke back at 4-4, but in a lengthy game nine a brilliant backhand pass from the Swiss and a forehand error from her opponent enabled her to serve out the set.

Mladenovic was on the brink of falling a break down in game three of the second but a lengthy rain delay gave her a chance to regroup, and upon the resumption of play she held when Bacsinszky let her off the hook with a backhand into the net.

The home hope built on that momentum to move 3-1 up, but a double fault was quickly punished by Bacsinszky's forehand and a second break in succession was secured before another suspension in play.

Mladenovic lacked accuracy as elimination edged closer, and after failing to capitalise on a break point with Bacsinszky serving for the match, a wide volley sent her out.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN



Bacsinszky [30] bt Mladenovic [13] 6-4 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS



Mladenovic – 16/34



Bacsinszky – 25/27

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS



Mladenovic – 0/2



Bacsinszky – 3/1

BREAK POINTS WON



Mladenovic – 3/6



Bacsinszky – 5/13

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE



Mladenovic – 75



Bacsinszky – 71

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE



Mladenovic – 53/37



Bacsinszky – 63/50

TOTAL POINTS



Mladenovic – 66



Bacsinszky – 79