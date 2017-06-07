J.R. Smith has been a non-factor in the NBA Finals so far, but he'll be in the Cavaliers' starting lineup once again when Game 3 tips off Wednesday.

NBA Finals 2017: Cavs will stick with J.R. Smith as starter in Game 3

Amid speculation that Iman Shumpert might take Smith's starting spot with the Cavs down 2-0 to the Warriors, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said no such change will be made.

"I'm not doing that," he told reporters at a news conference Tuesday while generally vowing to stay the course despite his team's plight.



Basic Cavs/Ty Lue message at practice today: Won't change lineup, won't change pace, won't make big adjustments, just play a little better.

— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 6, 2017



Smith has attempted only six shots from the field in just more than 42 minutes of court time through the first two games of the Finals, making one of them. He played only 13 minutes, 59 seconds in Game 2.

Shumpert was on the floor for 21:41 in Game 2, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him surpass Smith's minutes again going forward, no matter who gets the start.