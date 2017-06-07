AC Milan have confirmed that Wolfsburg full-back Ricardo Rodriguez will arrive at San Siro in the near future.

AC Milan confirm Rodriguez arrival from Wolfsburg

The Switzerland international's agent confirmed last week that his client was in talks with the Italian giants, and the club have now added fuel to the fire with a cryptic message of their own.

Captioned "Soon", the video posted on Twitter shows Rodriguez's initials in Wolfsburg colours before the background soon changes to the red and black of Milan.

The full-back has also arrived in Italy to complete his move, saying to reporters: "I am very happy to be here. I have not yet spoken to [manager Vincenzo] Montella. Forza Milan!"

Rodriguez will become the Rossoneri's third signing of the summer, with Villarreal centre-back Mateo Musacchip and Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie having already arrived.

Montella has also signed a contract extension himself, with the club's new Chinese owners looking to improve on a squad that finished sixth in Serie A last season.