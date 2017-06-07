News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Poms melt in hottest-ever London Marathon...as temperatures hit 23C
Poms melt in hottest-ever London Marathon

Help Colin Kaepernick decide where to donate part of his $1 million pledge

Sporting News
Sporting News /

During a postgame news conference in September, Colin Kaepernick pledged to donate $1 million of his salary to various charities.

Help Colin Kaepernick decide where to donate part of his $1 million pledge

Help Colin Kaepernick decide where to donate part of his $1 million pledge

“I will donate $1 million plus all the proceeds of my jersey sales from the 2016 season to organizations working in oppressed communities — $100,000 a month for 10 months,” he said.

The free agent quarterback is making good on his promise, as he's already donated $700,000.



The 29-year-old wants help deciding where he should donate his next $100,000.



MORE: Everybody gets to be an NFL quarterback, except Colin Kaepernick

Kaepernick has a poll on his website, allowing visitors to vote on what areas of social justice he should donate to for the month of June.

As of Tuesday afternoon, education led the voting with 14-percent, following by housing justice (homelessness) with 11-percent.

Back To Top