Tennis: Men's quarter-finals put back due to rain at Roland Garros

History-chasing Rafael Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic will have to wait until Wednesday to try and reach the semi-finals of the French Open due to rain in Paris.

Men's quarter-finals put back due to rain at Roland Garros

Nadal, aiming to become the first player to win the same grand slam 10 times, was due to face fellow-Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the last eight on Tuesday, but poor weather in Paris ensured the match was put back.

The same applies to the scheduled contest between Djokovic and Dominic Thiem, who were due to do battle on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Home contender Kristina Mladenovic was trailing 6-4 1-1 in her quarter-final against Timea Bacsinszky on Court Philippe Chatrier when the rain that was forecast arrived at Roland Garros along with hail.

Caroline Wozniacki took the first set against Jelena Ostapenko 6-4 before the Latvian hit back to lead 5-2 in the second when play was halted.