Davon House hitches ride to OTAs with Packers fans after missed flight

When Davon House missed his flight from Minneapolis to Green Bay the night before workouts, he needed a backup plan — and fast.

The Packers cornerback landed at the Minneapolis airport around 11 p.m. CT Monday but was faced with the challenge of getting to Green Bay for the start of OTAs Tuesday morning after missing his connecting flight. Stranded and desperate, he took to Twitter to ask for help.



Any packer fans in Minnesota want to take a trip to Green Bay maybe I can hitch hike a ride

Within minutes, House secured a ride from brothers Chad and Mike Johnson from western Wisconsin. Chad Johnson even packed a pillow for the veteran so he could rest in the car before practice.



After more than four hours of driving, House made it to OTAs on time. To show his appreciation, he gave the brothers a tour of Lambeau Field to cap their memorable experience.

"It would've been cool just to get a picture with him there, but he was like, 'Follow me to the stadium and I'll sign some stuff for you,'" Chad Johnson told ESPN. "We told him he didn't need to do that, and he insisted. He has OTAs at 7:30, and here he is at 3:30 in the morning doing this. So he brought us over there, we got to go in the locker room. He signed some shoes and some gloves and let us take pictures with the Super Bowl trophies."

House, who turns 28 in July, spent the first four years of his career in Green Bay and has rejoined the Packers on a one-year deal worth $2.85 million after spending the last two seasons with the Jaguars.