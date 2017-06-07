News

Women's College World Series: Oklahoma looks to finish Florida after epic Game 1 win

Oklahoma and Florida will be playing Game 3 of their Women's College World Series on Tuesday. Well, officially it will be Game 2 in the softball championship, but the Sooners and Gators squeezed in a historic, doubleheader-plus-length Game 1 on Monday.

Defending national champion OU emerged with the win, 7-5 in a record 17 innings, after Shay Knighten hit a three-run homer in the top of the frame.

Knighten's drive came five innings after Fale Aviu made a bid to win the game for OU with a two-run shot in the top of the 12th. Amanda Lorenz kept UF alive with a two-run double in the bottom half.

In a game like this, there are bound to be crazy facts and figures. Some of the best ones to emerge on the longest night in WCWS history:

— The game lasted 5 hours, 28 minutes.

— Four pitchers (two for each team) combined to throw 496 pitches.

— Oklahoma batters struck out 26 times. UF pitchers Kelly Barnhill and Delanie Gourley each had 13 Ks.

— The teams used 31 of the 36 combined players (18 on each team) listed on the teams' rosters.

— OU starting pitcher Paige Lowary threw the first five innings and the final 5 1/3 innings (thank you, re-entry rule).

— Florida first baseman Kayli Kvistad went 0 for 7 with a walk.

— The win was Oklahoma's 60th of the season.

The Sooners will go for No. 61, and back-to-back titles, Tuesday night (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) in Oklahoma City.

