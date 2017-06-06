Maniam not eager to have Asra in his squad

Selangor boss Maniam Pachaiappan has denied that the side will be signing former player Asraruddin Putra Omar again, in the current transfer window.

Rumours have surfaced over the weekend that the 2010 AFF Cup winner, who played for Selangor between 2007 and 2013 before leaving for JDT, is returning to the Red Giants.

At the Southern Tigers he rarely found playing time and was plagued by injuries, and was released by them at the end of the 2016 season.

And for that reason, Maniam told the press on Monday that Asra is not a mid-season transfer target for him, during Selangor's first training session following a two-week mid-season break from training.

"I think he's injured and yet to recover. If he joins us, he can only train and cannot play straightaway.

"(Then) we need to give him two, three months' time before he can start playing in a match," said Maniam.

However he admitted that negotiations may currently be ongoing between the 28 year old defender and the team management, when asked further.

"So far there's now news yet, maybe the management is in negotiations with Asra," he answered.

Club president Dato' Sri Subahan Kamal, who was also present during the training, however was coy when asked about the rumour; "I cannot comment on that for now."