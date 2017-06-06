Serie A: Schick admits Juventus deal 'possible'

Sampdoria forward Patrik Schick said it was "possible" he would make a move to Serie A champions Juventus.

Schick admits Juventus deal 'possible'

Schick, 21, enjoyed a fine first season in Italy, scoring 11 league goals to help Sampdoria finish 10th in the table.

The Czech Republic international, who has a reported €25million release clause, has also been linked to numerous other clubs.

"I cannot say anything. Everything is under negotiation," Schick told Czech site iSport.

"Juventus? It is possible there is an agreement before the match with Norway [on Saturday], but it's hard to say.

"Everything is under negotiation. There are still other options. I don't know, there's still nothing definitive."

Juve vice-chairman Pavel Nedved recently talked up Schick, comparing him to Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.