Forget the LeBron James-Michael Jordan debate. The argument, at least in Las Vegas, is who would win in a matchup between the 2017 Warriors and Jordan's 1995-96 Bulls team that went 72-10 en route to an NBA title.

Vegas oddsmakers picking 2017 Warriors over Michael Jordan's 1996 Bulls

ESPN.com spoke with six bookmakers and asked them to set odds in a dream matchup of historical powerhouses but the spreads may surprise you.

Four bookmakers had the Warriors favored, from as high as minus-8 at the MGM to minus-3 at the Wynn in a potential matchup. Much like the LeBron-MJ debate, a matchup between the Warriors and the 1995-96 champions features different styles of play: The Warriors with a run-and-gun mentality vs. defensive-minded Bulls squad with a methodical offense.



Interesting hypothetical from @Westgate_LV: 2016-17 @warriors would be 6.5-point favorites against MJ-led 1995-96 Bulls on a neutral court.

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 5, 2017



"It's a different era now, and today's game is played at a pace unlike in the 1990s," Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman told ESPN. "Players are bigger, faster and stronger than back then."

MORE:

Steve Kerr marvels at Kevin Durant's 'amazing' defense



There are also different rules between the two eras, which play into the Warriors' favor, according to Matthew Holt at CG Analytics.

"The biggest factor is what rules is game being played under," Holt told ESPN. "Being able to hand check would make the Bulls favorite and their roster was built for that. In the no-hand check era the Warriors' current roster is much better suited and would have some serious speed and shooter advantages at several key positions."