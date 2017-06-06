Former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote dies at 30

Former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote has died at the age of 30, his Chinese club Beijing Enterprises announced Monday.

Tiote collapsed at the team's training ground on Monday and was taken to a hospital, where he passed away after emergency treatment.

"At 6 p.m. on June 5, Cheick Tiote fell unconscious to the ground during training," read Beijing Enterprises' statement. "He was immediately taken to hospital but unfortunately died at 7 p.m. on June 5. We have informed his relatives of his death."



We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tioté in China today. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/PCrIEUyugv

— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 5, 2017



He had joined Beijing Enterprises, a second-tier team in China, in February of this year after spending 6 1/2 years with Newcastle.