Potential No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz in Boston to meet with Celtics, reports say

Markelle Fultz, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, is in Boston to meet with the Celtics and undergo medical exams Monday and work out for the team Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

The Celtics hold the first pick in the draft later this month.

"I want to be the No. 1 pick really bad," Fultz told ESPN last week. "It's been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, and I feel like I would fit well in Boston."

Fultz, a 6-4, 195-pound guard, averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds in his one-and-done season at Washington.

Fultz met with GM Danny Ainge and other Celtics executives in Chicago last month ahead of the draft combine, ESPN reported, adding that Fultz had spoken to Ainge several times since that meeting before heading to Boston this week.