Bundesliga: RB Leipzig closing in on Tottenham target Bruma

RB Leipzig are hopeful of wrapping up a deal for Galatasaray winger Bruma in the next few days.

The Bundesliga side are keen to further strengthen their squad after sealing Champions League qualification by finishing second behind Bayern Munich.

Reports from Germany suggest Leipzig are willing to pay up to €15 million for the 22-year-old and sporting director Ralf Rangnick has confirmed talks have entered the decisive stages.

"The player flew to Leipzig with me to have a look at the city and our training ground before signing his contract," Rangnick told Bild.

"But we are on the right path with both the player and his club. The fact that he flew to Germany with us is a good sign.

"We only have a few more details to iron out. The deal should be done by Wednesday or Thursday."

Bruma netted 11 goals in 30 league appearances to help Galatasaray to fourth spot in the Turkish Super Lig table this season.