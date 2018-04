His name may have provoked amusement but Horsey McHorseface proved he is no joke with his first victory on Monday.

The three-year-old's name is a reference to Boaty McBoatface - the winner of a poll to name a British research vessel that was later christened the RRS David Attenborough.

And he surged to victory in just his fourth race, triumphing in the Lathan Arthur Thompson Memorial Maiden at Cessnock.

McHorseface won by almost a length from The Big Dreamer, with Lucky Starlet in third.