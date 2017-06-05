TV cameras appeared to catch Stephen Curry taking a quick sideline nap during the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals.



Stephen Curry's Game 2 sideline "nap" makes internet mad Steph taking a nap real quick. pic.twitter.com/0DpQHhyORL

Whatever the two-time MVP was doing, it worked. The Warriors star finished the game with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in Golden State's 132-113 victory.

While some found the moment funny, others found it disrespectful.



Steph Curry: "4th quarter, oh you mean nap time?" pic.twitter.com/Zsk2s3xOL5

Terrible sportsmanship from Curry here. Incredibly disrespectful to take a nap mid-game. Typical of the classless Warriors franchise. Sad! pic.twitter.com/M3Iu99lJAf

Steph Curry on the bench sleeping. Warriors the most disrespectful team of all time.

Steph Curry laying on the sideline w a towel not watching the game, who the hell does he think he is? So disrespectful and can't stand him

Curry is taking a nap right now, savage move.

Curry out here taking a nap until someone can provide him with some real competition lmao pic.twitter.com/8AXr3GT166

When Steph Curry is taking a nap, you know the game is over. #NBAFinals

