News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Road cyclists push Australia past 40 gold
Road cyclists push Australia past 40 gold

Stephen Curry's Game 2 sideline 'nap' makes internet mad

Sporting News
Sporting News /

TV cameras appeared to catch Stephen Curry taking a quick sideline nap during the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals.



Stephen Curry's Game 2 sideline "nap" makes internet mad

Stephen Curry's Game 2 sideline "nap" makes internet mad

Steph taking a nap real quick. pic.twitter.com/0DpQHhyORL


— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 5, 2017

Whatever the two-time MVP was doing, it worked. The Warriors star finished the game with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in Golden State's 132-113 victory.

MORE: Warriors' Stephen Curry finding NBA Finals redemption

While some found the moment funny, others found it disrespectful.



Steph Curry: "4th quarter, oh you mean nap time?" pic.twitter.com/Zsk2s3xOL5


— Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) June 5, 2017


Terrible sportsmanship from Curry here. Incredibly disrespectful to take a nap mid-game. Typical of the classless Warriors franchise. Sad! pic.twitter.com/M3Iu99lJAf


— Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) June 5, 2017


Steph Curry on the bench sleeping. Warriors the most disrespectful team of all time.


— Troy Jefferson (@troy_jefferson) June 5, 2017


Steph Curry laying on the sideline w a towel not watching the game, who the hell does he think he is? So disrespectful and can't stand him


— Ryan Alexander (@Alexander_Ryan3) June 5, 2017


Curry is taking a nap right now, savage move.


— Shane Morris (@ShaneMorris_7) June 5, 2017


Curry out here taking a nap until someone can provide him with some real competition lmao pic.twitter.com/8AXr3GT166


— Grant Farmer (@GrantFarmer) June 5, 2017


When Steph Curry is taking a nap, you know the game is over. #NBAFinals


— Truth Exhibit (@truth_exhibit) June 5, 2017


It's funny how easy it's been for the Warriors to beat the Cavs that the goat Curry is taking a nap pic.twitter.com/isHdIH3t72


— Edgar (@Iamedgar90) June 5, 2017
Back To Top