Stephen Curry's Game 2 sideline 'nap' makes internet mad

TV cameras appeared to catch Stephen Curry taking a quick sideline nap during the fourth quarter of Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Steph taking a nap real quick. pic.twitter.com/0DpQHhyORL
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 5, 2017
Whatever the two-time MVP was doing, it worked. The Warriors star finished the game with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in Golden State's 132-113 victory.
MORE: Warriors' Stephen Curry finding NBA Finals redemption
While some found the moment funny, others found it disrespectful.
Steph Curry: "4th quarter, oh you mean nap time?" pic.twitter.com/Zsk2s3xOL5
— Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) June 5, 2017
Terrible sportsmanship from Curry here. Incredibly disrespectful to take a nap mid-game. Typical of the classless Warriors franchise. Sad! pic.twitter.com/M3Iu99lJAf
— Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) June 5, 2017
Steph Curry on the bench sleeping. Warriors the most disrespectful team of all time.
— Troy Jefferson (@troy_jefferson) June 5, 2017
Steph Curry laying on the sideline w a towel not watching the game, who the hell does he think he is? So disrespectful and can't stand him
— Ryan Alexander (@Alexander_Ryan3) June 5, 2017
Curry is taking a nap right now, savage move.
— Shane Morris (@ShaneMorris_7) June 5, 2017
Curry out here taking a nap until someone can provide him with some real competition lmao pic.twitter.com/8AXr3GT166
— Grant Farmer (@GrantFarmer) June 5, 2017
When Steph Curry is taking a nap, you know the game is over. #NBAFinals
— Truth Exhibit (@truth_exhibit) June 5, 2017
It's funny how easy it's been for the Warriors to beat the Cavs that the goat Curry is taking a nap pic.twitter.com/isHdIH3t72
— Edgar (@Iamedgar90) June 5, 2017