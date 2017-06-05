Roma president insists there is 'nothing in' Liverpool links to Salah

Roma president Jim Pallotta says there is “nothing in” reports suggesting that Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international is said to be a top target for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp ahead of the summer transfer window, with a €40 million deal mooted.

Salah struggled to make an impact during a previous spell in England at Chelsea, but Liverpool believe he could be a useful asset in their Premier League and Champions League quests in 2017-18.

Roma are, however, reluctant to part with their prized assets and have been quick to point out that there is little substance to rumours surrounding a number of their key men.

Pallotta told SiriusXM radio on Salah: “With these questions you seem like the Roman reporters! In any case, there’s nothing in it at the moment.

“We continue to receive offers for many of our players and if we were to listen to all of them, we’d lose three quarters of the squad. Now we’ll see what to do.

“In order to improve, we need four or five quality reinforcements, because we’ll be taking part in the Champions League too next year.

“This season we’ve been penalised by injuries, especially in defence. Alessandro Florenzi’s injury cost us at least four points.

“We also don’t have enough strength in depth for the attack. Edin Dzeko scored 39 goals, but if he had got injured, I don’t know how our season would’ve ended.”

Roma finished second in Serie A, with Dzeko claiming the Capocannoniere as the division’s top scorer.

Salah also chipped in with 19 goals across all competitions - a career-best haul for the hard-working 24-year-old.