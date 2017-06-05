Fans in Oakland showed more fight than the Cavs did in the second half of NBA Finals Game 2 against the Warriors. And it all happened right in front of LeBron James.

NBA Finals 2017: Scuffle breaks out as LeBron James approaches tunnel after Game 2

From the video below, it looks as though a spectator maybe was trying to engage Cavs backup forward Derrick Williams (EDIT: The incident started before Williams approached). LeBron and J.R. Smith rolled up on the scene just as things got really heated.

Smith executed his best boxout in a long time as he tried to steer James away from the action.

James and Smith got to the locker room unharmed. Now they'll focus on trying to counterpunch the Warriors, who lead the best-of-seven series two games to none. Game 3 is Wednesday in Cleveland.