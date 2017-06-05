NBA: Warriors take 2-0 Finals lead against Cavs as Curry and Durant star

Warriors take 2-0 Finals lead against Cavs as Curry and Durant star

The Golden State Warriors took control of the NBA Finals after seeing off reigning champions the Cleveland Cavaliers in game two.

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant upstaged LeBron James again in Sunday's 132-113 victory at Oracle Arena as the Warriors claimed a 2-0 series lead.

Reminiscent of last season's Finals – after James' men fell 3-1 behind before rallying to clinch their first championship – the Cavs head back to Cleveland for game three on Wednesday.

With head coach Steve Kerr on the sidelines for the first time since the opening round of the playoffs after overcoming back problems, Curry and Durant gave the boss plenty to smile about as the Warriors improved their flawless record in the postseason to 14-0.

Reigning MVP Curry posted the first triple-double of his playoff career with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, while Durant had 33 points and 13 rebounds in a double-double display.

Klay Thompson contributed 22 points for the Warriors, who used their explosive offence to suffocate Cleveland's usually stingy defence.

James huffed and puffed for the Cavaliers, but he was unable to prevent consecutive defeats in Oakland in front of Barcelona star Neymar, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The three-time champion put up 29 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds as he tied Magic Johnson for the most triple-doubles in NBA Finals history.

Kevin Love scored 27 points and Cavs team-mate recorded 19 of his own.