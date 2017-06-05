Peyton Manning plays golf with President Donald Trump

News

Sicily in hot water over nasty Selwood knee
Sporting News
Retired Colts and Broncos star Peyton Manning was seen Sunday with Republican Sen. Bob Corker and President Donald Trump after a golf outing.



Manning was in Washington D.C. on Sunday to receive the Lincoln Medal at Ford's Theatre.



According to the Bloomberg News, Trump praised Manning by saying he "is a good person to have as a golf partner."

Manning, a 14-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion, retired from the NFL after the 2015 season.

President Trump has been criticized for spending too much time on the golf course since his Inauguration. This will do little to quell the chatter.

