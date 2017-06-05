NBA: Warriors' Kerr will coach against Cavs in game two

Warriors' Kerr will coach against Cavs in game two

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is back.

Kerr will return to the bench from ongoing back issues for game two of the NBA Finals against reigning champions the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

He has not coached since the team's opening playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"The intention is to coach the rest of the series," Kerr said in a news conference.

Assistant coach Mike Brown had been filling in for Kerr, who was suffering from discomfort stemming from back surgery.

The Warriors have won all 13 of their playoff games this postseason, including a 113-91 victory against the Cavs in game one.

Kerr's return should set off an already excitable Oracle Arena crowd, as the Warriors try to take a 2-0 series lead before heading to Cleveland.

Even though Kerr hopes to coach the remainder of the series, his status will likely be updated one game at a time.