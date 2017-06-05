Chelsea star Eden Hazard faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured ankle in Belgium training.

Blow for Chelsea as Hazard suffers fractured ankle on Belgium duty

The winger will consequently miss the upcoming international friendly against the Czech Republic and the World Cup qualifier with Estonia.

Hazard twisted his ankle during Sunday's training session and was quickly ruled out of Belgium's upcoming internationals, although the Royal Belgian Football Association (KBVB) was initially unable to provide any details on the extent of the injury.

Nevertheless, they later followed up their initial statement on Hazard's physical misfortune with an update that he has suffered a fractured ankle.

"Eden Hazard is out of #belcze and #estbel due to injury after twisting his ankle today in training (individual action). More news in 48h," a brief statement on the official Twitter account of the national team read.

"Update | Medical imaging showed that Eden Hazard has a fracture in his right ankle #belcze #estbel #roadtorussia"



It remains unclear as of yet how long the 26-year-old will be out of action, but the injury could endanger his availability for the start of the 2017-18 campaign as Chelsea look to defend their Premier League title.

Belgium currently sit first in Group H with 13 points from five games. They hold a two-point lead over second-placed Greece, with Bosnia-Herzegovina in third on 10 points.

They beat Estonia 8-1 in Brussels back in November.