Tennis: Crowd was fair and amazing - Mladenovic:

Mladenovic: Crowd was fair and amazing

Kristina Mladenovic denied suggestions the crowd was unfair during her win over Garbine Muguruza at the French Open, labelling the atmosphere "amazing".

The Frenchwoman recorded a 6-1 3-6 6-3 win over defending champion Muguruza amid a fiercely partisan atmosphere on Court Suzanne Lenglen on Sunday.

A tearful Muguruza felt the crowd was disrespectful during her fourth-round loss, as Mladenovic set up a meeting with Timea Bacsinszky.

But Mladenovic said the crowd was largely balanced, aside from at one stage screaming between Muguruza's first and second serves.

"They were quite fair. I mean, they were also applauding her great shots. Nothing too much," she said.

"They were entertaining at the change of ends, doing the Ola and stuff. Honestly, no, I don't think it was unsportsmanlike or unfair or anything.

"Especially that I, myself, experienced something in Germany [against Laura Siegemund in the Stuttgart final] where it was way more fired up.

"But even back then I didn't criticise the crowd being unfair or anything, because it's also normal to see the crowd picking out their favourite.

"People want to enjoy it. I don't think they were bad at all. I don't think so."

Mladenovic, who is into her second career grand slam quarter-final, said she also found it tough playing in front of her home crowd.

"It's lots of pressure, it's an amazing atmosphere," she said.

"Even for me, even if I had like a thousand people screaming and cheering up for me, it's not easy to control the nerves and the pressure and everything.

"I could also hear all those same thousands of people like being so down when I would double fault. So it's not easy to concentrate and keep the confidence up and to keep it up.

"But it's part of the sport. It's amazing to play in such a great stage with such an atmosphere, because at the end of the day, from my opinion, it's sport, it's a show.

"We try to show our best tennis, to entertain people, to show out there some fight, some emotion. And I think that's how it should be. Kind of beauty of a great match like that."