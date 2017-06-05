No matter where he goes, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will catch something if you throw it anywhere in his vicinity. That includes wedding bouquets.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski catches bouquet at wedding — then spikes it

In a video sent to Barstool Sports, Gronk was seen catching the bouquet during a wedding on Saturday. And what does Gronk do after making a big catch? He spikes it, of course!

Patriots fans will likely be happy to see Gronkowski moving freely after he was forced to miss the latter portion of the 2016 season due to back surgery.

If the above video is anything to go by, Gronk looks like he'll be ready to make more catches — and spikes — by the start of the season, hopefully without ruining some poor bride's bouquet.