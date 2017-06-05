LeSean McCoy placed a huge wager on the Warriors to beat the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. In fact, it was the biggest bet on the series made at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, ESPN’s David Purdum reported.

NBA Finals 2017: LeSean McCoy has massive bet on Warriors

Golden State was a -320 favorite when McCoy made his $200,000 wager. That price means if the Warriors win the best-of-seven series, McCoy will profit $62,500.



LeSean McCoy bet $200,000 on Warriors to win Finals. It's largest bet Planet Hollywood took on Finals. Would pay $62,500. h/t @RomanEdmond1 pic.twitter.com/C34zSQQxEI

— David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 4, 2017



The Warriors cruised to a 113-91 win in Game 1, but McCoy shouldn’t start spending his winnings just yet. Crazier things happen in sports than the Cavaliers coming back to win this series.

Per sportsrac.com, McCoy’s 2017 salary with the Bills is $8,875,000. Still, a $200,000 loss would be significant.

While this probably won’t be commissioner Roger Goodell’s favorite story to read, NFL players are allowed to bet on other team sports, according to Purdum.