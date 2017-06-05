Defending champion Novak Djokovic overcame a sluggish start against Albert Ramos-Vinolas to book his place in the French Open quarter-finals with a straight-sets victory.

Slow start not costly as Djokovic eases into last eight

In the absence of new coach Andre Agassi, who had been scheduled to leave Paris for a prior engagement, Djokovic was well below his best on Court Philippe Chatrier during an underwhelming start to the last singles match of the opening week at Roland Garros.

However, Ramos-Vinolas failed to take advantage after twice moving a break up in the opener and Djokovic was ultimately able to progress with a degree of comfort, winning 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 6-3.

The Serbian, who was taken to five sets by Diego Schwartzman in his previous match, is likely to require an improved performance to make the semi-finals, with in-form sixth seed Dominic Thiem his next opponent.

Djokovic will certainly not have been satisfied with his efforts in a low-quality first set on Sunday, as the unforced error tally of each player comfortably outstripped their respective number of winners.

However, he eventually moved ahead after 73 minutes, coming through a tie-break that he led 4-0 before being pegged back to 4-4.

The reigning champion was then able to raise his level in the second set, with Ramos-Vinolas unable to respond in kind as his hopes of springing a shock faded.

To his credit, Ramos-Vinolas responded to falling 2-0 down in set three by immediately breaking back to love and then winning the standout point of the match - an extraordinary 41-shot rally that prompted a standing ovation - to save another break point.

Djokovic was soon back in control, though, and wrapped up victory with a cross-court forehand winner.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN



Djokovic [2] bt Ramos-Vinolas [19] 7-6 [7-5] 6-1 6-3

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS



Djokovic - 34/30



Ramos-Vinolas - 28/37

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS



Djokovic - 3/0



Ramos-Vinolas - 3/2

BREAK POINTS WON



Djokovic - 7/10



Ramos-Vinolas - 3/8

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE



Djokovic - 62



Ramos-Vinolas - 65

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE



Djokovic - 72/47



Ramos-Vinolas - 53/46

TOTAL POINTS



Djokovic - 111



Ramos-Vinolas - 87