If Game 2 of the NBA Finals follows the same script as Game 1, basketball fans may have to prepare for a short series.

NBA Finals: Biggest deciding factors for Game 2 of Cavs vs. Warriors

The Warriors throttled the Cavs on Thursday night at Oracle Arena with suffocating team defense and an offensive onslaught from Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, who combined for 66 points on 25-of-48 shooting. Despite winning 113-91, Golden State can be even better after shooting only 42.5 percent from the field as a team and getting little offense out of starters Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

DEVENEY: Warriors weren't at their best in Game 1 — and that's scary

The Cavs struggled to produce points when LeBron James and Kyrie Irving didn't touch the ball, and both of Cleveland's top offensive threats had poor performances by their high standards. It will take an all-around better effort if the Cavs want to avoid falling into a dreaded 0-2 hole.

So what happens in Game 2? Here are a few important factors that may end up deciding Sunday night's game.

Cavs: Cherish the ball

Cleveland simply can't turn the ball over 20 times and expect to stay with this Warriors team. James finished with eight turnovers himself, seven of which came in the first half.

"We had a lot of unforced turnovers," James said Saturday. "Some of them was aggression. I had two charges — that's aggression, I can take those. But I also had some where I got caught up in the air, trying to make some skip passes, and they were able to pick them off.

"Those are like pick-sixes. It's like throwing the ball to Deion Sanders. For the most part, it's going to be a touchdown going the other way."

FILM ROOM: How Curry's gravity puts Cavs in impossible positions

Even with his preternatural passing ability, James can't afford to leave his feet without knowing where the ball will end up. That might work against smaller guards (like we saw with the Celtics in the last round), but the Warriors are too long and too quick for that type of play. This is what happens.

SB Nation's Mike Prada suggested the Cavs toss the ball out of bounds if they get stuck, not unlike a quarterback lofting the ball into the crowd to live another down. It sounds crazy initially, but is it really any worse than watching Durant dunk again and again?

Warriors: Get out in transition

Golden State used opportunities like the one above to fuel its transition game, scoring 21 points off those 20 turnovers. Sporting News' Scott Rafferty noted how Curry's gravity in transition forced Cavs defenders to make difficult choices — and how it hasn't gone well for them.

Durant drove down the lane with no resistance for easy slams. If a defender attempted to stop the ball, he kicked out to an open shooter.

Yeah, good luck with that.

Durant has been a monster in transition, averaging 6.5 points per game in transition during the regular season and 7.0 in the playoffs while doing so efficiently at 1.13 points per possession. It turns out having a 7-footer who can rebound and lead the break is a huge advantage. Go figure.

Cavs: Put LeBron in position to attack

It's still funny to see a James line of 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists and know he can be much better. But it's true.

James had his turnover issues and shot less than 50 percent from the field (9 of 20), not to mention multiple defensive possessions where he was out of position. LeBron will do his usual LeBron things, as expected, but if the Cavs want to win back-to-back titles, he must be the best player in this series. That means putting him in positions to succeed.

MORE: LeBron hasn't listened to his critics for a long time

The Cavs mentioned pushing the pace in Game 2, a dangerous proposition when you consider they had the worst transition defense in terms of efficiency during the regular season. But choosing spots to push the ball does allow James to gain momentum, and he is all but unstoppable at that point.

"We have the best downhill guy in the NBA," Cavs forward Richard Jefferson said Saturday. "When you combine that with Kyrie and his ability to finish in transition, when we get out in transition, it allows guys like J.R. (Smith) and guys like Kyle Korver to hit open shots. So we don't want to slow up the pace, but we're going to have to turn them over more than we did."

Another area to consider: Put James in the post. While LeBron has utilized post-ups less frequently in the playoffs than the regular season, he's done so more efficiently at 1.08 points per possession, with an effective field goal percentage of 64.3. This also enables James to scope out the entire floor and fire pinpoint passes to open shooters if the defense chooses to double. It's not something to hammer every time down the floor, but it could be useful in crossmatches when James has a size advantage.

Warriors: Stay active defensively and win the hustle battle

How did the Warriors create turnovers, leading to easy buckets? They were active, engaged and opportunistic.

Golden State totaled 16 deflections and recovered 22 loose balls in its Game 1 victory. On the other side, the Cavs only had eight deflections and recovered six loose balls. It's not just the level of talent the Warriors bring to each contest, but the level of intensity they force their opponents to match, especially inside Oracle Arena.

MORE: Mike Brown embraces Steve Kerr's unorthodox style

When the Warriors didn't take the ball away, they made the Cavs work for everything. Golden State contested 45 of Cleveland's 86 shots, including 11 contests by Durant alone. The offensive firepower is there, but the defense is what turned Game 1 into a lopsided affair.

Cavs: Get your shooters shots (duh)

All Cavs not named LeBron James, Kyrie Irving or Kevin Love provided 24 combined points in Game 1. That's a problem.

Cleveland needs a scoring boost outside of its "Big Three," particularly from Smith at the starting shooting guard spot.

"(Smith is) an assassin," Cavs coach Tyronn Lue told ESPN.com. "We're reminding him of that. Go out there and shoot. We need him to."

NBA FINALS: Full schedule, TV times for Cavs vs. Warriors III

Smith only had 17 touches in 28 minutes, shooting 1 of 4 from the field. Hell must have frozen over because someone had to tell J.R. Smith to shoot more.

Korver also needs to find his 3-point stroke after going 0 of 3 in 19 minutes. He doesn't need to explode for 30-plus, but Korver can't give the Cavs another goose egg in the box score.

Warriors: Don't let your guard down

With all of that said, the Cavs are still the defending champs, and LeBron James didn't suddenly disappear. The Cavs won't turn the ball over 20 times again. They won't let Durant saunter down the lane, cock the ball back behind his head and rattle the rim to the delight of the Warriors faithful.

If Golden State wants to avenge last year's 3-1 collapse, it can't lose focus for a minute. Based on how the Warriors looked in Game 1, that shouldn't be a problem.

All statistics provided by the indispensable NBA.com stats pages.