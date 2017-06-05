Thomas Tuchel will not become the next head coach at Bayer Leverkusen, according to his agent Olaf Meinking.

Tuchel not taking Leverkusen job

Leverkusen are in the market for a new coach following their decision not to continue with interim boss Tayfun Korkut, who replaced Roger Schmidt in March.

Recent reports suggested Tuchel, who parted company with Borussia Dortmund last month, was sitting in pole position for the job, but his representative has ruled out that possibility.

"Thomas will not take charge of Leverkusen," Meinking told FAZ.

"We will see how things develop after his holiday.

"He could take some time off, but he could also move abroad."

Tuchel was dismissed by Dortmund just days after leading them to DFB-Pokal glory, his strained relationship with CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and sporting director Michael Zorc proving costly.