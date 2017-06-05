Deco and Michel Salgado both know their way around a football pitch.

WATCH: Deco and Salgado try rugby ball keepy-uppy and Welsh tongue twisters

The two UEFA Champions League legends claimed two winner's medals apiece - one each at Porto and Barcelona for Deco, and two at Real Madrid for Salgado.

But skills on a pitch are one thing. Applying those skills to a rugby ball and tackling the humorous parts of the Welsh language are another entirely.

So how would they fare? on Saturday.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final in Cardiff on Saturday, we put Deco and Salgado through the two challenges.

Rugby ball keepy-uppy was first, with the winner decided by the best score across three attempts.



Deco vs Salgado in Cardiff Watch Deco and Salgado try keepy-uppy Welsh style – with a rugby ball!

Posted by Goal.com on Sunday, June 4, 2017



Next was the Welsh language challenge.

In this one, the two Champions League legends had to guess the meaning of comedic Welsh words that have brilliantly literal translations.



Deco & Salgado try their hand at Welsh Watch Deco and Salgado tackle the brilliant Welsh language!

Posted by Goal.com on Sunday, June 4, 2017



Watch the videos above to see which of the two legends won!

