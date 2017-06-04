Cristiano Ronaldo's brace in the Champions League final took the Real Madrid superstar to an astonishing tally of 600 career goals.

Late strikes, Derbi and Clasico glory - Ronaldo's 600 goals in numbers

Speaking after the 4-1 win over Juventus in Cardiff, the four-time Ballon d'Or winner said: "I don't need to speak about myself because numbers don't lie."

Indeed, Ronaldo's numbers tell quite a story of excellence.

406 – The bulk of the 32-year-old's goals have come as Madrid's driving force and talisman. His 71 strikes at international level make him Portugal's all-time leading scorer, while he only needed five for Sporting CP to catch the eye of Manchester United and run up a century (118) for the Old Trafford club.

25 – Sevilla have felt Ronaldo's wrath more than any other side. He has converted a quarter-century against the Andalusians, while Atletico Madrid fall a satisfying second on this particular rundown. To the delight of Madridistas, he has 21 goals in El Derbi, alongside 16 in El Clasico against bitter foes Barcelona. Celta Vigo and Getafe have conceded 20 Ronaldo goals apiece.

7 – Saturday's double at the Principality Stadium took Ronaldo to seven goals against Juventus, the same as his return versus Schalke and Ajax. Of clubs outside Spain and England, he only has more against Bayern Munich (nine) – thanks largely to a sensational five-goal haul in this season's Champions League quarter-final triumph.

76-90 – Tellingly, Ronaldo does the most damage at the business end of games, with 135 of his goals coming inside the final 15 minutes. His next most prolific segment is 16-30 minutes (107).

384 – The bulk of Ronaldo's goals have arrived via his trusty right boot, with his left foot (110) just outstripping his head (104). Two goals are classified as "other".

328 – A hero at Old Trafford and the Santiago Bernabeu, the man from Madeira has scored most of his goals at home, although a hefty chunk (241) have come at opposition grounds. His heroics in Cardiff took Ronaldo to 31 at neutral venues.

2011-12 – The season when Ronaldo collected a first LaLiga title with Real Madrid was also his most prolific, yielding 69 goals. He finished 2016-17 at Real Madrid with 53, breaking through 50 goals for the seventh consecutive season.

69 – In terms of calendar years, 69 is also Ronaldo's best mark – one he achieved in 2013. He heads to the Confederations Cup with Portugal on 29 this year.

502 – Ronaldo moved into his sixth century of goals inside the penalty box against Juventus. He has 98 from beyond 18 yards.